Electoral bonds data: BJP encashed highest among all parties, followed by TMC, Cong
Guwahati, Mar 14: In compliance with the Supreme Court order, the Election Commission of India made the details of the electoral bonds public on Thursday revealing that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) encashed electoral bonds worth Rs. 6060.5 crore between April 12, 2019 and January 24, 2024.
According to the details, the share of the BJP in the total bonds encashed was over 47.5 percent in the period. The political party received the highest among all parties.
BJP was followed by the All India Trinamool Congress which received Rs. 1,609.50 crore (12.6%) and the Congress Rs. 1,421.9 (11.1%).
The following are the details shared by ECI:
Political Party
|Encashed (in crores)
Bharatiya Janata Party
6,060.50
All India Trinamool Congress
1,609.50
All India Congress
1,421.90
Bharat Rashtra Samithi
1,214.70
Biju Janata Dal
775.50
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
639.00
YSR Congress Party
337.00
Telugu Desam Party
218.90
Shivsena
159.40
Rashtriya Janata Dal
72.50
Aam Aadmi Party
65.50
Janata Dal (Secular)
43.50
Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
36.50
Nationalist Congress Party
30.50
Janasena Party
21.00
Samajvadi Party
14.10
Janata Dal(United)
14.00
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
13.50
Shiromani Akali Dal
7.30
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
6.10
Sikkim Democratic Front
5.50
Rashtriya Janta Dal
1.00
Maharashtrawadi Gomntak Party
0.60
Nationalist Congress Party Maharashtra Pradesh
0.50
Jammu And Kashmir National Conference
0.50
Goa Forward Party
0.40