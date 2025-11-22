Elderly NRI couple in Kerala duped of Rs 1.40 crore in virtual-arrest scam

Pathanamthitta Nov 22: In yet another case of cyber fraud in Kerala's Pathanamthitta, an elderly couple who had recently returned from Abu Dhabi lost more than Rs 1.40 crore to a "virtual arrest" scam.

The victims, David P. Mathew and his wife Shirley from Kizhakkeel House, Mallappally, were targeted by scammers impersonating Mumbai Crime Branch officials, who accused them of involvement in serious crimes, including child pornography and money laundering, police said on Saturday.

The fraudsters contacted the couple, claiming that a phone number registered in Shirley's name had been used to circulate objectionable content, and that a complaint had been filed at the Chembur Police Station.

They warned that unless immediate bail money was transferred, the couple would be arrested.

They were further instructed not to speak to anyone, as they were now under a "virtual arrest" in a cybercrime case.

Adding to their fear, another caller claimed that Rs 20 lakh had been transferred under Shirley's account from a bank account linked to businessman Naresh Goyal, and that the CBI and ED were monitoring their transactions.

The couple was told that their bank accounts would be frozen if they did not "cooperate" by making payments to clear their name.

Terrified by the allegations and constant threats, the couple transferred Rs 90.50 lakh in multiple instalments, followed by another Rs 50 lakh.

When they attempted to transfer an additional Rs 38 lakh from the Federal Bank on Friday, the bank staff noticed irregularities and alerted the police, who immediately intervened.

Keezhvaipur Police have registered a case under relevant sections of cyber fraud and cheating.

The investigation has been handed over to the Cyber Cell, which suspects that the money was routed through multiple mule accounts.

Officials warned that virtual arrest scams are on the rise, particularly targeting vulnerable senior citizens.

Police have urged the public not to respond to such threatening calls and to immediately report suspicious demands for money linked to legal or police matters.

--IANS