Eight killed, several injured after bus catches fire in Haryana

Guwahati, May 18: As many as eight people died and over dozens were injured after a passenger bus caught fire in Haryana’s Nuh district in the early hours on Saturday.

Following the terrifying incident, the injured were immediately taken to Nuh Medical College for further treatment.



According to reports, around 60 people were on board who were returning from Mathura-Vrindavan.



Upon receiving the information, the police immediately reached the scene and took stock of the situation.



Meanwhile, the reason behind the bus catching fire is still not known.



Further investigation is underway.