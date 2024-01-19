Education Ministry announces new rules for coaching centres

Guwahati, Jan 19:In a significant development, India’s Ministry of Education has issued new guidelines for the operation of coaching centres in the country.

According to reports, the guidelines specify that coaching centres are prohibited from enrolling students below 16 years of age and making deceptive assurances of guaranteed rankings or high marks.

This move comes after rising cases of student suicide, fire incidents, and unethical practices in the country.

It may be mentioned that the new guidelines include the provision of imposing a financial penalty of up to Rs.one lakh or cancelling their registration if they engage in malpractices, such as charging excessive fees that cause stress, which might lead to student suicide cases.

The major goal of issuing these guidelines is to address the need for a legal framework and manage the unregulated growth of private coaching centres.