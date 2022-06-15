84 years of service to the nation
ED summons Rahul Gandhi again on Wednesday for 3rd round of questioning

By IANS
ED summons Rahul Gandhi again on Wednesday for 3rd round of questioning
Photo: Meta

New Delhi, June 14: After the second round of questioning in connection with the National Herald matter on Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate summoned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to join the investigation for the third consecutive day on Wednesday.

Gandhi will have to appear again before the ED on Wednesday when a three-member team will question him.

On Monday, his questioning had ended at about 9 p.m. but he reportedly wanted to correct a few things in his statements and due to this, he had to wait for more hours at ED headquarters.

On Monday, Gandhi was questioned by agency officials for several hours. He was given a lunch break after three hours, and went to meet his mother, and Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who is undergoing treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

After this, he returned to the ED's headquarters where he was again questioned till late in the night.

Gandhi was questioned about a few transactions made by Kolkata-based Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd.

Sonia Gandhi has also been summoned in the matter.

IANS


