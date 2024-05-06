ED raids Jharkhand Minister's PA, recovers Rs 25 cr from house help's home

Ranchi, May 6: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday was conducting raids at various locations, including the residences of Jharkhand Rural Development Minister Alamgir Alam's personal assistant (PA) Sanjeev Kumar and several others in Ranchi.

A mountain of cash worth crores was recovered from the house of a person working at Sanjeev Kumar's residence. It is reported that this amount could be more than Rs 25 crore.

Footage from the raid depicts a large pile of currency notes strewn across a room allegedly belonging to the domestic helper of Sanjeev Kumar.

The 70 year old Minister is a Congress leader representing the Pakur constituency in the Jharkhand Assembly.

The recent raids, conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), have targeted over nine locations, including the residence of Engineer Vikas Kumar who was associated with Virendra Ram, the former chief engineer at the Jharkhand Rural Development Department, and his close associates.

The ED team had conducted raids in February 2023 and Virendra Ram was arrested.