ED challenges Arvind Kejriwal’s bail in Delhi High Court

Guwahati, June 21: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) approached the Delhi High Court on June 21 to contest the bail granted to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to an alleged excise scam.

The ED’s counsel requested a stay on the bail order issued by a trail court on Thursday, arguing that he was not given adequate opportunity to complete his argument.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Friday said that the trial court’s recent order would be put on hold until the High Court hears the case.

This comes after ED approached the High Court to challenge the bail granted to Kejriwal in a money laundering case related to the excise scam.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED three months ago in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam, which is also under investigation by the CBI. He has been in custody at Tihar Jail since his arrest on March 21, except for a brief period last month when he granted interim bail to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, after which he surrendered on June 2.