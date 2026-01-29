Economic Survey 2025-26 urges RTI review, flags governance issues

New Delhi, Jan 29: The Economic Survey, on Thursday, made a strong case for re-examining the nearly two-decade-old Right To Information (RTI) law to exempt confidential reports and draft comments from disclosures, saying such provisions constrain governance.

It also said that the RTI Act 2005 was never intended as a tool for idle curiosity, nor as a mechanism to micro-manage the government from the outside. Its purpose is far higher, and the law itself makes that clear, it said.

"Nearly two decades on, the RTI Act may need re-examination, not to dilute its spirit, but to align it with global best practices, incorporate evolving lessons, and keep it firmly anchored to its original intent," it said.

A few possible adjustments that could be worth exploring in the law include exempting brainstorming notes, working papers, and draft comments until they form part of the final record of decision-making, the survey said.

Another option could be to protect service records, transfers, and confidential staff reports from casual requests that add little value to the public interest.

"A third might be to explore a narrowly defined ministerial veto, subject to parliamentary oversight, to guard against disclosures that could unduly constrain governance," the survey said.

It added that these are not prescriptions, but suggestions worth debating to ensure that the Act remains effective while also safeguarding the integrity of decision-making.

The law, it said, is best understood not as an end in itself, but as a means to strengthen democracy.

"The wiser path is to keep it anchored to this original aim - enabling citizens to demand accountability for decisions that affect them, while also ensuring that space for candid deliberation and respect for privacy remain protected," it said.

"That balance between openness and candour is what will keep the RTI Act true to its purpose," it added.

The law seeks to promote transparency and accountability in the working of every public authority, to contain corruption, and to enhance people's participation in the democratic process.

PTI