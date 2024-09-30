Economic reliance may keep India-China war at bay: Sources

Guwahati, Sept 30: Despite a façade of harmony in diplomatic meetings, the ground realities between India and China remain tense along the 3,488-km Line of Actual Control (LAC).

China's ongoing efforts to bolster its defence infrastructure have prompted India to ramp up troop deployment and ammunition supply in sensitive regions such as Arunachal Pradesh-Sikkim and eastern Ladakh.

While tensions have simmered, sources have indicated that a war between the two Asian giants is unlikely. According to official sources quoted by The Assam Tribune, China is keen to maintain the status quo at the border due to the economic interdependence between the two nations.

India would face a shortage of Chinese goods, while China’s economy could suffer without access to the Indian market, sources noted.

However, the long-standing “trust deficit” between the two nations continues to cloud their relationship.

According to reports in a national daily, China’s construction of permanent defence infrastructure along the LAC is ongoing, and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is unlikely to return to its peacetime locations any time soon.

In response, the Indian Army is transitioning from its summer to winter posture, with winter stocking in full swing. General Upendra Dwivedi, along with other top commanders, will assess the operational situation during a review in Gangtok, Sikkim, on October 9-10, the reports added.

Diplomatic efforts have seen some progress, with the 30th and 31st rounds of talks under the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs held in July and August.

Furthermore, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a BRICS meeting in St. Petersburg on September 12, signalling the possibility of a breakthrough in the ongoing military standoff in eastern Ladakh.

Despite the ongoing political efforts, India's neighbours, including China, remain far from being considered "close friends" as per India's “neighbourhood first” policy, highlighting the fragility of peace in the region.