Eco-friendly: Not one tree sacrificed for Delhi museum

New Delhi, Aug 30: 'No tree should be harmed' is what was made clear to the architect when the exercise to build the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya (Prime Ministers' Museum) in the Nehru Memorial Museum started here.

To ensure this, when a very old tree located in the middle of the museum came in the way of the construction work, the planners left the tree untouched and depicted statues of a soldier and a farmer with the slogan 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' around the tree, which gave it a stunning look.

On one side a soldier is shown with a gun in his hand, while on the other side a farmer is shown taking his plough to the field. Also, the entire area has been decorated in such a wonderful way that no one can say that it is a real tree. There are several other such things in the museum which surprise as well as inspire the visitors.

For the youth, well-researched contents highlighting the development work and schemes during the tenure of former Prime Ministers, are provided in digital form that can be seen, heard and read conveniently.