ECI to announce schedule for Lok Sabha polls on March 16

Guwahati, Mar 15: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is slated to announce the schedule for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections on March 16.

The ECI will hold a press conference at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi to announce the schedule for the General Elections to Lok Sabha and some State Legislative Assemblies for 2024.

Earlier today, new Election Commissioners of India, Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu assumed charge.

Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu are officers from the 1988 batch of the Indian Administrative Service who belonged to the Kerala and Uttarakhand cadre respectively.