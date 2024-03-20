ECI issues notification for first phase of Lok Sabha polls

Guwahati, Mar 20: The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued notification on Wednesday for the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls which will be conducted on April 19.

The notification issued by the ECI informed that the last date for filing nominations for Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry is March 27, 2024, while for Bihar, it is March 28.

The notification further stated the date for scrutiny of nominations for Bihar is March 30 and March 28 for others.

Furthermore, the last date for withdrawal of candidatures for Bihar is April 2, 2024, while March 30, 2024, is for other states.