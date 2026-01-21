ECI hosts IICDEM 2026 global conference on democracy today

New Delhi, Jan 21: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is hosting the India International Conference on Democracy and Election Management (IICDEM) 2026 starting Wednesday. The three-day conference is set to become the largest global gathering of its kind ever hosted by India in the field of democracy and election management.

With the arrival of nearly 100 delegates from about 70 countries, the Election Commission of India on Wednesday commenced the IIICDEM-2026 at Bharat Mandapam in the national Capital. The conference brings together Heads of Election Management Bodies (EMBs) from across the world, reflecting India’s growing leadership role in strengthening democratic institutions globally.

IICDEM-2026 marks a significant milestone, as it is the biggest conference ever organised by India focussing on democratic governance and election administration. The event provides a global platform for dialogue, knowledge sharing, and cooperation among election authorities and experts.

On the first day, January 21, the conference will feature the reception of international delegates by the Election Commission, followed by the Inaugural Session and multiple plenary sessions.

A key highlight of the opening day will be the screening of the docuseries India Decides, which showcases the conduct of the world’s largest democratic exercise, the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

In addition to Heads of Election Management Bodies and international delegates, IICDEM-2026 will witness the participation of Chief Electoral Officers from all 36 States and Union Territories of India. Academic experts from leading Indian institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), National Law Universities (NLUs), and Indian Institutes of Mass Communication (IIMCs), will also contribute to the discussions.

During the conference, the Election Commission will conduct over 40 bilateral meetings with various Election Management Bodies to strengthen dialogue and cooperation on common electoral challenges faced worldwide. The programme will include general and plenary sessions such as the Inaugural Session, the EMB Leaders’ Plenary, and EMB Working Group Meetings.

The conference will also feature thematic sessions focussing on global electoral issues, international electoral standards, and innovations and best practices in election management. An exhibition organised alongside the event will showcase the scale and complexity of conducting elections in India, highlighting recent initiatives by the Election Commission to strengthen the democratic process.

--IANS