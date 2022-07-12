84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

EC starts distribution of ballot box, materials for Prez poll

By IANS

New Delhi, July 12: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday started distribution and dispatch of 'ballot box' and other poll related materials for the Presidential Election, which is going to be held on July 18.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar along with EC Anup Chandra Pandey supervised the distribution and dispatch of ballot box and other poll related materials for the Presidential Election 2022 to Assistant Returning Officers from states /UTs at Nirvachan Sadan here.

In a two-day exercise, the poll materials will be sent to the state Assemblies where polling will be held.

Apart from the state Assemblies, voting will also be held in Parliament House.

The elected Members of Parliament and MLAs form the electoral college of Presidential polls. Nominated Members of Parliament and state Assemblies are not part of the electoral college. The Members of Legislative Council (MLCs) are not eligible to vote in Presidential polls. Members of the Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory of Delhi and Puducherry can also vote in Presidential polls.

The BJP-led NDA has named Draupadi Murmu as its presidential candidate and Yashwant Sinha is the joint opposition candidate.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Dhubri man gets life imprisonment under POCSO Act for raping minor

Dhubri man gets life imprisonment under POCSO Act for raping minor

FIR lodged for fake WhatsApp account created in Minister Bimal Borah

FIR lodged for fake WhatsApp account created in Minister Bimal Borah's...

Dima Hasao: Nine health workers suspended due to non performance of duty

Dima Hasao: Nine health workers suspended due to non performance of...

Next Story
Similar Posts
EC starts distribution of ballot box, materials for Prez poll

New Delhi, July 12: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday started distribution and dispatch of 'ballot box' and other poll related materials for the Presidential Election, which is going to be held on July 18.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar along with EC Anup Chandra Pandey supervised the distribution and dispatch of ballot box and other poll related materials for the Presidential Election 2022 to Assistant Returning Officers from states /UTs at Nirvachan Sadan here.

In a two-day exercise, the poll materials will be sent to the state Assemblies where polling will be held.

Apart from the state Assemblies, voting will also be held in Parliament House.

The elected Members of Parliament and MLAs form the electoral college of Presidential polls. Nominated Members of Parliament and state Assemblies are not part of the electoral college. The Members of Legislative Council (MLCs) are not eligible to vote in Presidential polls. Members of the Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory of Delhi and Puducherry can also vote in Presidential polls.

The BJP-led NDA has named Draupadi Murmu as its presidential candidate and Yashwant Sinha is the joint opposition candidate.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Dhubri man gets life imprisonment under POCSO Act for raping minor

Dhubri man gets life imprisonment under POCSO Act for raping minor

FIR lodged for fake WhatsApp account created in Minister Bimal Borah

FIR lodged for fake WhatsApp account created in Minister Bimal Borah's...

Dima Hasao: Nine health workers suspended due to non performance of duty

Dima Hasao: Nine health workers suspended due to non performance of...

Similar Posts
X
X