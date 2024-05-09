Drugs seized, two arrested by Assam Police

Guwahati, May 9: The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police on Thursday carried out an operation and seized narcotics in the Boko area of Kamrup district, officials said.

According to police, an STF team intercepted a vehicle carrying narcotic substances based on specific input and seized heroin kept in 30 packets inside the vehicle.

The total weight of the seized narcotics was 420 grams.

Two persons were arrested for acting as carriers of the narcotic substances. They have been identified as Kabel Uddin and Sabur Ali. Both of them are natives of the Goroimari area in the Barpeta district.

A case under relevant sections was registered.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.