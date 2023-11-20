Drugs, cash, liquor valued at ₹1,760 crore confiscated in 5 poll-bound states

Guwahati, Nov 20: The Election Commission of India on Monday stated that more than Rs. 1,760 crore worth of freebies, drugs, cash, liquor and precious metals intended to influence voters in the five poll bound states have been seized so far.

According to the poll panel, the seizures made since the announcement of the polls on October 9 are over seven times (Rs 239.15 crore) the seizures recorded during the previous assembly elections in these states in 2018.



The names of the five states are Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana.



It may be mentioned that Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have already concluded their assembly polls, while voting in Rajasthan and Telengana is scheduled to take place on November 25 and November 30, respectively.

