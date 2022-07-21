84 years of service to the nation
National

Droupadi Murmu set to become India's next President

By IANS
Droupadi Murmu set to become Indias next President
Photo: Meta

New Delhi, July 21: NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu secured victory in the Presidential poll on Thursday after the third round of counting as out of the 3,219 valid votes counted so far, she bagged 2,161 while Opposition's nominee Yashwant Sinha got 1,058.

"I heartily congratulate Droupadi Murmu on her victory in the Presidential Election 2022. I hope -- indeed, every Indian hopes -- that as the 15th President of India, she functions as the Custodian of the Constitution without fear or favour. I join my fellow countrymen in extending best wishes to her," said Sinha who is backed by the Opposition parties.

Counting of votes for the Presidential poll started on Thursday at the Parliament House in the national capital.

Murmu and Sinha were pitted against each other in the contest. It emerged that votes were clearly stacked in Murmu's favour. Keeping in view the support extended by various parties, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Murmu had a clear edge over Opposition's Sinha.

Voting for the Presidential polls concluded on Monday (July 18)with over 99 per cent of voting.

IANS


