Dreaded Maoist Mallesh surrenders in Chhattisgarh

Raipur/Kanker, Feb 25: In a significant development in Chhattisgarh's ongoing campaign against Left Wing Extremism, Mallesh, Divisional Committee Member (DVCM) of a Maoist organisation, has surrendered at a Border Security Force (BSF) camp in the Naxal-affected Kanker district.

He was carrying a reward of Rs eight lakh on his head.

He surrendered late Tuesday night in the remote Chhotebethiya area, where Mallesh, a key figure in a group affiliated with Maoist activities, arrived at the BSF camp with arms and expressed his intent to renounce violence permanently, officials said.

According to local police sources, he formally laid down his weapons and sought to integrate into mainstream society, marking a personal break from years of armed insurgency.

Villagers and local social workers played a pivotal role in facilitating the surrender. These community members reportedly counselled Mallesh, highlighting the benefits of the state government's rehabilitation policies, and accompanied him to the camp to ensure a smooth transition.

Their involvement underscores the growing trust between locals and security forces in remote pockets of the Bastar division, where sustained outreach has encouraged disillusioned cadres to exit the militant fold.

Chhattisgarh has witnessed a surge in surrenders in recent months, with hundreds of Maoist and affiliated cadres laying down arms under initiatives like 'Poona Margem' (New Dawn), which offers surrendered individuals financial aid, housing, land allotments, skill training, and vocational opportunities to rebuild their lives.

Authorities credit intensive security operations, combined with development drives and community engagement, for weakening the Maoist network in districts like Kanker, Sukma, Bijapur, and Narayanpur.

Mallesh's surrender is seen as a morale booster for security personnel and a blow to the organisational structure of groups operating in the region. While Maoists function as a front or subunit linked to broader Maoist ideology, such high-level defections erode recruitment and operational capabilities.

