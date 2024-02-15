Dr. Ashish Kumar Bhutani promoted as Secretary of Ministry of Cooperation

Guwahati, Feb 15: In a notable development, Dr. Ashish Kumar Bhutani, IAS, currently serving as the Special Chief Secretary for Agriculture and Transformation & Development Departments in the Assam Government, has been has been promoted and appointed as Secretary in the Ministry of Cooperation at the Government of India, headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Dr Bhutani boasts an extensive career spanning over 31 years, with more than two decades dedicated to serving the state of Assam. Throughout his tenure, he has held key roles in various departments, including Finance, Urban Development, and Agriculture. His significant contribution to the agricultural sector in Assam has been particularly impactful, leading to a significant transformation over the past two years.