Doubt lingers over Shubman Gill's World Cup clash against Pakistan

Guwahati, Oct 11: Gradually recuperating from a recent episode of dengue fever, Indian cricket opener Shubman Gill is scheduled to arrive in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. However, his participation in the high-stakes World Cup clash against Pakistan this Saturday remains uncertain.

As Gill makes his way to Ahmedabad later in the day, his teammates will be in the midst of a challenging match against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. An undisclosed source within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) affirmed, "Gill is progressing well in his recovery and is expected to depart Chennai for Ahmedabad today.

While his recuperation has been promising, the decision regarding his involvement in a light training session at Motera on Thursday is yet to be confirmed. It's still uncertain whether he will be fit to take the field against Pakistan."

Shubman Gill has been conspicuous by his absence in the initial two World Cup fixtures – the tournament opener against Australia in Chennai and the match against Afghanistan on Wednesday.

His return to the playing XI remains a topic of keen speculation as cricket enthusiasts eagerly await further updates on his fitness.