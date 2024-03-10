Don’t serve dinner if husband chants Modi: Kejriwal appeals to women voters

Guwahati, March 10: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to women voters in the national capital to support the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. During a recent address, Kejriwal highlighted the "responsibility" women hold in influencing their family members to choose the AAP over the BJP.

The Chief Minister encouraged women to persuade their family members to pledge their support for AAP. In a statement, he suggested, "If your husband plans to vote for PM Modi, inform him you won't serve dinner."

In a bid to solidify his appeal, Kejriwal asked women to convey to their counterparts supporting the BJP that only he, as their "brother," would stand by them. He highlighted AAP's accomplishments, citing free electricity, complimentary bus tickets, and a monthly financial support initiative for women. Kejriwal questioned the BJP's contributions to women's welfare, urging voters to reconsider their allegiance.

"Tell them that I have made their electricity free, their bus tickets free, and now I’m giving Rs 1,000 to women every month. What has the BJP done for them? Why vote for BJP then? Vote for Kejriwal this time," asserted the AAP supremo.

Kejriwal further criticised the previous notion of women's empowerment, labelling it a "fraud."