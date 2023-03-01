Domestic LPG cylinder price shoots up by Rs 50

Guwahati, March 1: The price of 14.2 kg domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been increased by Rs 50 with effect from today, said reports.

As per reports, this is the first hike since July 22. As the cylinder got dearer by Rs 50, a 14.2-kg non-subsidised domestic gas cylinder will now cost Rs 1,103 in Delhi, Rs 1,102.50 in Mumbai, Rs 1,129 in Kolkata, and Rs 1,118.50 in Chennai.

It may be noted that the revised rates are different in different cities.