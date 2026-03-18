DMK set to finalise seat-sharing deal with Left allies in TN today

Chennai, March 18:The ruling DMK is expected to finalise its seat-sharing arrangement with its Left allies -- the CPI and CPI(M) -- on Wednesday, as negotiations enter the final stage with indications pointing towards a continuation of the 2021 formula.

Sources within the DMK said the party leadership is inclined to allot six seats each to the CPI and the CP(M), the same number they contested in the last Assembly election.

The decision is likely to be taken after consultations with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, with an official announcement likely later in the day.

The development comes even as both Left parties have been pushing for a marginal increase in their seat share. Leaders from the CPI and CPI (M) had sought at least one additional seat each, arguing that their organisational strength and electoral contribution warranted greater representation in the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA).

On Tuesday, the CPI(M) leaders met the DMK’s seat-sharing committee at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai and reiterated their demand. After the meeting, CPI(M) state secretary P. Shanmugam said the talks were progressing in a positive and constructive manner.

“The committee has assured us that they will discuss our request with the Chief Minister and get back to us,” he said, expressing hope that a mutually agreeable formula would emerge.

Shanmugam had earlier questioned the logic of denying additional seats to the Left parties while larger allies such as the Congress were likely to secure a higher number of constituencies compared to the previous election. However, he clarified that the CPI(M) was not focused on the allocation given to other alliance partners, including the DMDK, and was primarily concerned about its own share.

DMK insiders revealed that there were initial discussions within the party about reducing the Left parties’ quota to five seats each. However, the leadership appears to have moved away from that position in favour of maintaining alliance stability and avoiding friction ahead of the polls.

Political observers believe the DMK is keen to wrap up alliance negotiations swiftly to shift its focus to campaign strategy and candidate selection. Retaining the existing seat-sharing pattern could help preserve unity within the alliance while accommodating competing demands.

With the discussions seen as decisive, the DMK’s final call is likely to shape the contours of the alliance’s electoral strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections.

--IANS



