‘Distorted’ Bihu showcased at Punjab Governor’s House sparks row

Guwahati, Dec 3: Despite several efforts to showcase Assamese pride through Bihu dance on a broader scale, challenges persist in maintaining the authentic representation of this folk dance, as often it is being seen performed in a ‘distorted’ manner.

Recently, Asom Divas was observed at Punjab Governor’s House on December 2, when Bihu was presented in a ‘distorted’ manner, sparking controversy among the Assamese community as it might have been reportedly the third time such an incident took place.

In a video circulated on social media platforms, a group of six performers could be seen performing an absurb dance in the name of Bihu wearing mekhela chadar in an inappropriate manner, differing from how it is actually worn while performing the traditional folk dance.

Bihu dance is the pride of the Assamese community and holds a pivotal role in Assam’s cultural heritage.

The state government has made several efforts to get Bihu dance recognised globally by etching its name in the Guinness Book of World Records in April this year, however, all the efforts seem to go in vain as it is still presented in distorted form.

