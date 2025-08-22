Disruptions dominate monsoon session as Bihar roll row overshadow Parliament's agenda

Guwahati, Aug 22: The month-long Monsoon Session of Parliament concluded on Thursday, marked by almost daily disruptions and protests from the Opposition over the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar. While the government hailed the session as “fruitful and successful,” the Opposition dismissed it as a near-washout.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing an informal gathering of party leaders in Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s office after adjournment, expressed disappointment that young Congress MPs were unable to participate in debates due to what he described as the “insecurity” of their leadership.

Although he did not name Rahul Gandhi directly, his remarks were seen as a veiled attack on the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, who has spearheaded his party’s agitation against the Election Commission’s drive in Bihar.

According to the Lok Sabha secretariat, the House lost more than 84 hours to forced adjournments—the highest in the 18th Lok Sabha constituted after the 2024 general elections. Speaker Birla termed the “planned disruptions” as unfortunate and contrary to the dignity of the House. The session, which began on July 21, held 21 sittings but managed only 37 hours and 7 minutes of effective business against the 120 hours agreed upon by all parties beforehand.

Despite the ruckus, the government succeeded in introducing 14 Bills and passing 12 key legislations. These included the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025, the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, and the new Income Tax Bill.

Home Minister Amit Shah also introduced three controversial Bills seeking the removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and ministers under arrest for 30 consecutive days on serious charges. The Bills sparked uproar, with Opposition MPs tearing up copies and marching close to Shah’s seat shouting slogans. The Bills were later referred to a Joint Committee of Parliament for scrutiny.

The Congress sharply criticised the government, calling the legislation a “WMD – weapon of mass distraction.” Party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh accused the ruling BJP of diverting attention from the Opposition’s “vote chori” narrative, the vice-presidential election where it has fielded former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy, and India’s strained ties with the US. “Not my way or the Gadkari highway but my way or the Modi highway,” Ramesh quipped, blaming the government’s rigid stance for the stalemate.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh in the Rajya Sabha also lamented that repeated disruptions prevented members from raising meaningful issues, despite efforts by the Chair to restore order.

While the government highlighted the passage of its legislative agenda as proof of productivity, the Opposition insisted that the Monsoon Session will be remembered more for confrontation than consensus.

