Dibrugarh Express derails in UP; Several feared trapped, 1 dead

Guwahati, July 18: It hasn’t even been a month and yet another train accident has shocked the country as at least 10 coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district on Thursday afternoon. Several passengers have been feared trapped while one person reportedly dead in the accident.

According to media reports, the train derailed near Gonda in Uttar Pradesh around 2.35 pm this afternoon.

The reason behind the accident is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, authorities have reached the spot to initiate rescue operation.

Furthermore, the following helpline numbers have been issued for assistance:

Commercial Control Tinsukia: 9957555984

Furkating: 9957555966

Mariani: 6001882410

Simalguri: 8789543798

Tinsukia: 9957555959

Dibrugarh: 9957555960