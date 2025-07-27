Diaspora can drive growth across borders, says MoS Margherita in Johannesburg

Johannesburg, July 27: Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita concluded his 10-day visit to southern Africa on Saturday.

Underlining India’s commitment to deepening ties with the continent through “mutual trust, goodwill, and a shared history”, the MoS addressed members of the Indian diaspora in Johannesburg before departing for Dubai.

“India's engagement with Africa, including South Africa, is guided by the principles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Our engagement with Africa is not transitional; it is transformational,” he said, calling on the diaspora to play a proactive role in enhancing economic and cultural linkages between the two countries.

Margherita, who visited Eswatini, Lesotho and South Africa, described the Indian diaspora as “one of our greatest assets”.

Margherita also encouraged expatriates to launch new ventures, initiate joint projects, and explore emerging markets across India, South Africa and beyond.

Earlier in the week, Margherita represented India at the fourth G20 Development Working Group meeting held at Kruger National Park. South Africa currently holds the G20 presidency.

On July 25, he held bilateral talks with Maropene Ramokgopa, South Africa’s Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, where he extended invitations for South Africa to join the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

He also reaffirmed India’s support for Africa’s priorities, especially in areas like debt sustainability and access to critical minerals.

“Glad to meet Minister Ramokgopa. Expressed India's support for the priorities of the South African presidency,” Margherita said in a post on social media.

On the sidelines of the G20 Development Ministers’ Meeting, Margherita also met Thani Mohamed-Soilihi, France’s Minister of International Partnerships.

Their discussions focused on AI collaboration, global financial reforms, and strengthening disaster resilience frameworks under the 4P initiative—People, Planet, Prosperity and Partnerships.

Margherita’s visit comes as part of India’s broader diplomatic outreach to Africa, aimed at forging sustainable partnerships in energy, infrastructure and innovation.

