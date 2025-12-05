DGCA relaxes flight duty norms as IndiGo crisis deepens, over 400 flights cancelled

Guwahati, Dec 5: Amid spiralling operational disruptions at IndiGo, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday eased a key flight duty regulation, allowing airlines to substitute pilot leave with weekly rest periods. This comes as a move aimed at stabilising flight operations as the country’s largest airline cancels hundreds of flights.

According to sources, the watchdog has decided to withdraw the provision in the revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms that stated “no leave shall be substituted for weekly rest”. This clause, introduced to combat rising pilot fatigue, required that weekly rest and leave be treated separately.

“In view of the ongoing operational disruptions and representations received from various airlines regarding the need to ensure continuity and stability of operations, it has been considered necessary to review the said provision,” the DGCA said in a communication dated December 5.

The second phase of the revised FDTL norms came into force on November 1, but gaps in planning for the transition have contributed to a severe crew shortage at IndiGo, sources said. This shortage has now emerged as one of the key reasons behind the airline’s widespread cancellations.

On Friday, IndiGo cancelled more than 400 flights across major airports, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded and facing prolonged delays. At Delhi airport alone, over 220 departures and arrivals were cancelled, while Bangalore saw more than 100 cancellations. Hyderabad also witnessed disruptions, with over 90 cancellations reported. Several other airports recorded delays and additional cancellations through the day.

IndiGo has been grappling with operational strain stemming from cabin crew issues and other internal challenges. Both the civil aviation ministry and the DGCA are closely monitoring the situation as disruptions continue into a third consecutive day.

In a briefing to the regulator on Thursday, IndiGo said it expects flight operations to be fully stabilised by February 10, 2026.

The DGCA’s relaxation of duty norms is expected to provide temporary relief, but restoring normalcy across India’s busiest airline network may take several months, sources said.

