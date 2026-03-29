DGCA mandates 60% free seats on flights from April 20, airlines push back

New Delhi, Mar 29: Airlines will be required to offer at least 60% of seats on every flight free of charge from April 20, under new norms issued by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The move follows a directive from the Civil Aviation Ministry on March 18, asking the DGCA to mandate that a minimum share of seats be made available without additional fees.

The revised Air Transport Circular, issued on March 20, will come into effect 30 days from the date of issuance.

According to the circular, airlines must ensure that “at least 60% of the seats in any flight shall be offered free of charge” and maintain a transparent seat allocation policy.

"Airlines should maintain transparent seat allocation policies and clearly communicate the availability of free seats and applicable conditions on their booking interfaces," as per a revised circular dated March 20.

The regulator further stated that passengers travelling under the same Passenger Name Record (PNR) should, as far as practicable, be seated in close proximity, preferably in adjacent seats within the same row.

At present, only around 20% of seats are typically available free of charge, while the rest are offered at a cost. Airlines generally charge between Rs 200 and Rs 2,100 for seat selection, depending on factors such as location and additional legroom.

The circular also mandates transparent disclosure of charges for optional services, including those related to sports equipment and musical instruments, along with liability conditions in case of damage.

The directive comes amid growing concerns over airlines levying high fees for ancillary services, particularly seat selection.

However, the move has drawn strong opposition from airlines. IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet have flagged concerns that the requirement could lead to higher base fares to offset revenue losses.

In a letter dated March 20, the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), representing these carriers, urged the Civil Aviation Ministry to reconsider the decision.

India’s aviation sector handles over 5 lakh passengers daily, making the policy shift significant for both airlines and travellers.

PTI