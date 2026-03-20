DGCA issues advisory: Avoid 9 West Asia airspaces, below 32000 ft

New Delhi, March 20: India's aviation regulator -- the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) -- has directed airline companies to avoid several airspaces in West Asia amid the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict, to ensure contingency planning as part of safety risk assessments.

The regulator has asked flight operations firms to refrain from operating in the airspace of Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

However, flights over Oman and Saudi Arabia may be permitted subject to specific conditions, according to a DGCA notification.

Recent military strikes by the United States and Israel on targets in Iran have created a high-risk environment for civil aviation, according to the aviation regulator. It also added that Iran’s retaliatory measures have further heightened the threat, posing serious risks to flight operations.

Airlines have also been advised not to operate below FL320 (32,000 feet) in designated parts of the Saudi Arabia and Oman airspace.

The regulator emphasised the need for thorough safety risk assessments and robust contingency plans to manage potential disruptions, including rerouting and diversions.

The advisory has come into effect immediately and will remain in force until March 28, unless reviewed earlier based on evolving developments.

The DGCA further directed carriers to avoid operating within the affected airspaces at all flight levels and altitudes.

"Operations to airports in the region, where international carriers continue to fly, must be backed by comprehensive contingency planning to address all possible scenarios," the DGCA said.

Moreover, airlines have been asked to ensure that flight crew are updated with the latest NOTAMs (Notice to Airmen), which provide real-time information on airspace restrictions and operational conditions.

On Thursday, airline firms issued travel advisories for passengers flying to and from Delhi and other cities, warning of possible disruptions due to adverse weather conditions.

IndiGo said departures and arrivals in Delhi and Bengaluru may be "slightly impacted" due to expected thundershowers, while Air India flagged persistent rain and gusty winds in the national capital and parts of north India.

--IANS



