DGCA initiates probe into Spicejet passengers waiting at aerobridge

New Delhi, Jan 12: Aviation regulator DGCA has initiated a probe into an incident in Delhi airport where passengers of a Bengaluru-bound Spicejet flight had to wait for a long time at the aerobridge.

According to the airline spokesperson, SpiceJet flight SG 8133 (Delhi-Bengaluru) on January 10 was delayed on account of weather disruption in the network and the aircraft's previous rotation. As a result of this, the incoming crew was not legal to operate the subsequent flight to Bengaluru and crew was arranged from another incoming flight which was legal as per duty time limitation.



On an average, the turnaround time for a Boeing aircraft is 40-45 minutes at Delhi airport while on this particular flight the turnaround time was around 20 minutes more than the average turnaround time. As passengers had completed the security check they were requested to wait at the aerobridge. Water was served to passengers who were on the lower floor near the aircraft door and aerobridge passage. The video was shot outside of the boarding gate that had limited access. All passengers on the said flight were provided service recovery vouchers, said the spokesperson.



A senior official of the DGCA said that the regulator is looking into the matter and has sought a report on this.



Recently, Aviation regulator noted that Go First airline had failed to comply with the relevant rules in the incident of a flight leaving behind 55 passengers in the passenger coach at Bangalore airport on January 9. DGCA had issued show cause notice to the Accountable Manager/ Chief Operation Officer of Go First as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligation.

