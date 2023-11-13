85 years of service to the nation
National

Depression likely to trigger rainfall in Bengal’s coastal areas from Nov 16-18

By The Assam Tribune
Depression likely to trigger rainfall in Bengal’s coastal areas from Nov 16-18
Guwahati, Nov 13: The India Meteorological Department predicted a cyclonic circulation over the south Andaman Sea which is likely to intensify in a low-pressure area. It has the potential to develop into a depression over the central Bay of Bengal on Thursday.

According to Regional Met Director G K Das, anticipated impacts include light to moderate rainfall in West Bengal's coastal districts from November 16-18.

"We are keeping a close watch on the direction the system may take and its intensity," Das was quoted as saying.

The cyclonic circulation existing over south Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a low pressure, and thereafter into a depression, moving west-northwestwards into central Bay of Bengal on Thursday, the IMD said in a bulletin.

It advised fishermen not to venture into the sea during the period, as the system may cause squally weather in large parts of the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea.

