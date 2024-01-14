Dense fog grips Delhi-NCR, disrupting flights and trains

Guwahati, Jan 14: Delhi-NCR woke up to dense fog causing disruptions, with over 100 flights and 22 trains delayed due to poor visibility.

The national capital saw a minimum of 3.5 degrees Celsius, four notches below the seasonal average, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city experienced varying levels of fog, with Safdarjung recording zero visibility at 8 a.m. and Palam at 5 a.m.

The IMD categorises fog into shallow, moderate, dense and very dense based on visibility ranges.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways reported 22 delayed trains due to fog, while road traffic slowed significantly.

‘Severe’ air quality in certain areas led to a red alert, with the IMD forecasting dense fog persisting until Tuesday.

As per reports, the city encountered its first cold wave day on January 12, with temperatures dropping to 3.9 degrees Celsius.

Saturday marked the coldest night of the season, recording a low of 3 degrees in Aya Nagar.





Fog conditions observed (at 0530 hours IST of today): Very dense fog in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Bihar, East U.P; Dense fog in isolated pockets of Jammu, Chandigarh, W.P, Assam and South Interior Karnataka; Moderate fog in Tripura, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/1qbGIJUZNW — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 14, 2024



