Dense fog covers Delhi; flights, trains delayed

Guwahati, Dec 30: With a thick layer of fog covering the national capital in the early hours of Saturday morning, many flights and trains were delayed due to low visibility.

According to reports, over 80 flights were reported to be delayed due to bad weather conditions in Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport this morning till 8.30 a.m.

Furthermore, train schedules are also being affected by the fog.

It may be mentioned that the India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for dense fog in North India.