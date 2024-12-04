Denied constitutional right, says Rahul after being stopped by cops; slugfest over Sambhal visit

New Delhi, Dec 4: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who along with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, was stopped at the Ghazipur border on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway while heading to the violence hit Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, remarked that he was denied his constitutional right.

Taking to social media platform X, LoP Rahul Gandhi expressed his displeasure, stating: "The police stopped us from going to Sambhal. Being the Leader of Opposition, it is my right and duty to go there. Yet, I was stopped. I am ready to go alone, but they did not agree to that either. This is against the Constitution. Why is the BJP scared? Why is it using the police to hide its failures? Why is it suppressing the message of truth and brotherhood?"

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi backed Rahul Gandhi’s statement, adding, "We want peace and prosperity. Even in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi took peace there. I want to ask the BJP why they stop such attempts. When any political leader wants to carry a message of peace, why do they stop them?" On the other hand, BJP leaders defended the decision to stop the Congress delegation, citing concerns over maintaining peace and order.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh remarked: "He was meant to be stopped, but he wanted to do political drama, to show himself as a well-wisher of Muslims or prove who is bigger he or Akhilesh Yadav. They never mention atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, but if any Muslim dies, they start reacting in no time. They are in frustration after the Haryana and Maharashtra elections."

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also commented on the matter, emphasising the importance of the ongoing investigation in Sambhal. He said: "An investigation is currently underway in Sambhal under the court's orders. The investigation team should be allowed to carry out their work, and no individual or group is permitted to go there. This is the court's order, and the state government is following it. Rahul Gandhi should also cooperate with the court's proceedings."

The Congress party has strongly criticised the government’s decision, while BJP leaders have accused the Opposition of attempting to politicise sensitive issues.