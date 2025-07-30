Demographic changes in Assam, Bengal a 'ticking bomb': Tamil Nadu Guv

Gandhinagar, July 30: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday highlighted that some parts of the country, including Assam and West Bengal, are experiencing what he called ‘demographic changes.’

Ravi described the trend as a ticking time and urged all stakeholders to find solutions to address the issue.

Amid raging language rows in some states and claims of Hindi imposition, including in Maharashtra, he noted it is not in India’s character or culture to have bitterness in the name of language.

“This country always managed to fight external aggression. But when it comes to internal matters, what happened in the past? In 1947, India was partitioned because of internal implosion. People following an ideology announced they don’t want to live with the rest of us. This ideology broke our nation,” emphasised Ravi.

The Tamil Nadu Governor was addressing students and faculty members at the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), Gandhinagar, on the occasion of the commencement of the academic year 2025-2026.

“Is anyone concerned about the changes in demography which took place in Assam, West Bengal and Purvanchal (parts of UP and Bihar) during the last 30-40 years? Can anyone predict today that in the coming 50 years, work for partitioning the nation will not happen in these areas?” he asked.

“We should conduct a study on the sensitive demography growing in some regions and what will be its future. This issue is like a ticking time bomb. We have to think about how we will deal with this issue in the future and start finding solutions from today itself,” stressed the former IPS officer.

According to him, a country’s military strength was not adequate enough to deal with internal disturbances.

Ravi argued the Soviet Union would not have disintegrated in 1991 if its military strength had been sufficient to handle internal problems.

– PTI