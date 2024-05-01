Delhi: Several schools receive bomb threats, centre calls it hoax

Guwahati, May 1: A tense situation gripped school students and parents during the early hours of Wednesday after several schools received bomb threats via email in Delhi-NCR.

As per reports, at least 80 schools received the threats via email, prompting mass evacuations.



As panicked parents gathered outside the schools, the Ministry of Home Affairs stated that the mail appeared to be a hoax.



Taking to the microblogging site 'X', the Ministry of Home Affairs wrote, "Some schools in Delhi received threat e-mails this morning. The mails appear to be hoax and there is no need to panic. @DelhiPolice and security agencies are taking all necessary steps as per protocol."



Furthermore, Delhi police also mentioned that a thorough search has been conducted of all the schools that received the bomb threat and found nothing.





