85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

Delhi school evacuated after bomb threat mail

By The Assam Tribune
Delhi school evacuated after bomb threat mail
X

Representational image

  • whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • koo

New Delhi, Apr 12: A private school in Delhi was evacuated after an email containing a bomb threat was received by the administration on Wednesday, a police official said.

Authorities at The Indian School in Defence Colony told police that they received the email at 10.49 a.m.

"The school has been evacuated and a thorough check is being done by a bomb squad," the official added.

More details are awaited.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Delhi school evacuated after bomb threat mail

New Delhi, Apr 12: A private school in Delhi was evacuated after an email containing a bomb threat was received by the administration on Wednesday, a police official said.

Authorities at The Indian School in Defence Colony told police that they received the email at 10.49 a.m.

"The school has been evacuated and a thorough check is being done by a bomb squad," the official added.

More details are awaited.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X