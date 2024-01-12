Delhi records lowest temperature at 3.9 degree Celsius, visibility zero

Guwahati, Jan 12: The national capital recorded its lowest temperature of the season on Friday, with a minimum temperature of 3.9 degrees Celsius.

A thick layer of fog engulfed the city on Friday morning, which plunged visibility to zero.

According to reports, the Meteorological Department mentioned that the mercury dipped three degrees below normal.

Furthermore, due to the dense fog, 23 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by up to six hours.