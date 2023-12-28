Delhi records first JN.1 sub-variant of Covid case

Guwahati, Dec 28: Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, Delhi has recorded its first case of JN.1 sub-variant of Omicron on Wednesday.

This was confirmed by Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj. He informed that three genome sequencing results were received on Wednesday, of which, two were old Omicron variants while one was JN.1.

He further said that the new variant is mild and people are getting severely ill because of this, adding that the patient with the JN.1 variant was discharged from the hospital and is currently healthy.

It may be mentioned that the country witnessed a single-day rise of 702 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Ministry data, six new fatalities, including two from Maharashtra, and one each from Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal and Delhi were reported in the last 24 hours.