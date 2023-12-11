Delhi records 6.5 degree Celsius min temp, air quality remains 'poor'

New Delhi, Dec 11: For the first time, the minimum temperature in the national Capital dipped to 6.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the seasonal average, said the India Meteorological Department.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national Capital continued to be under the ‘poor’ category on Monday morning.

The weather department predicted that on Monday the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 23 degree Celsius while there will be clear sky.

On Monday morning, the air quality at Anand Vihar entered the ‘very poor’ category with PM 2.5 at 347 and PM 10 at 284, in the ‘poor’ category, while the NO2 reached 86, satisfactory levels and CO was at 20 or ‘good', as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Bawana station recorded PM 2.5 at 366, in the ‘very poor’ category while the PM 10 reached 257, in the ‘poor’ category, while the CO reached 75, or ‘satisfactory’ levels.

The AQI monitoring station at Dwarka Sector 8 recorded PM 2.5 at 362 and PM 10 at 308, both in the ‘very poor category’ while the CO was at 60, in ‘satisfactory’ levels.

The AQI at the ITO station was in the ‘very poor’ category with PM 2.5 at 340 and PM 10 at 199, in the ‘moderate' category, while the CO was at 57, in the ‘satisfactory' level.

The PM 10 at Okhla Phase-II was recorded at 411, in the severe category and PM 2.5 at 382, the ‘very poor’ category. The NO2 was at 128 and CO was at 104 or ‘moderate’ levels.