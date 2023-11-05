Delhi: Primary schools to remain close till Nov 10 amidst severe air pollution

Guwahati, Nov 5: Amidst the increasing air pollution in the National Capital, the Delhi government on Sunday declared that primary schools will remain closed until November 10, while students of classes 6–10 are being given the option to switch to online mode.

It may be mentioned that the air quality in the state continued to remain in the 'severe' category on Sunday, with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 482.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Aya Nagar Station in Delhi recorded PM 2.5 at 416 and PM 10 at 440, where both fall in the'severe' category, while CO was at 126, in the moderate category.





As pollution levels continue to remain high, primary schools in Delhi will stay closed till 10th November.



For Grade 6-12, schools are being given the option of shifting to online classes. — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) November 5, 2023



