84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

Delhi Police turn to Kareena's 'Poo' role to warn about jumping red lights

By IANS
Delhi Police turn to Kareenas Poo role to warn about jumping red lights
X

Photo: IANS

New Delhi, July 17: Giving a sprinkle of humour to a serious message, Delhi Police took help of Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan's iconic character from the film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

A tweet from Delhi Police's official account shared a post highlighting those who drive fast and skip red lights, which can cause harm to others on road.

The video shows a speeding car running past a traffic light while it was red. As soon as it crosses the red light, Kareena's character, Poo, from the film appears on top of the red light.


She is heard saying the popular line: "Kon hai yeh jisne dobara mud ke mujhe ko nahi dekha.

The caption read: "Who's that traffic violator? Poo likes attention, so do the traffic lights! #RoadSafety #SaturdayVibes."

'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' released in 2001 and is directed by Karan Johar. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Hrithik Roshan. Rani Mukerji makes a special appearance in this film.

The film revolves around the story of an Indian family, which faces troubles and misunderstandings.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Rehabilitation of flood victims first priority, says new Cachar DC

Rehabilitation of flood victims first priority, says new Cachar DC

Silchar floods: District Cong honours unsung heroes

Silchar floods: District Cong honours unsung heroes

Four more people die of Japanese Encephalitis, toll rises to 23

Four more people die of Japanese Encephalitis, toll rises to 23

Next Story
Similar Posts
It's a pomato! Scientists grow potato and tomato in one plant
17 July 2022 11:04 AM GMT

Varanasi, July 17: Potatoes and tomatoes are the almost essential ingredients of Indian cuisine, but...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India achieves historic milestone of 200 cr Covid vaccination mark
2022-07-17T14:08:56+05:30

New Delhi, July 17: India on Sunday reached the historic milestone of 200 crore mark in Covid-19...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Country's first transgender pilot still worried about flying high
17 July 2022 5:51 AM GMT

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 17: Adam Harry, India's first transgender pilot, is still worried about...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India reports 20,528 new Covid cases, 49 deaths
17 July 2022 5:13 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 17: India reported 20,528 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, which is a marginal...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Kashmiri Pandits welcome Hajis returning from Saudi Arabia, recite praises for Prophet
16 July 2022 11:35 AM GMT

Srinagar, Jul 16: In a heart-warming gesture, a group of Kashmiri Pandits on Saturday welcomed the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Mahatma Gandhi's statue vandalised in Punjab's Bathinda
16 July 2022 10:26 AM GMT

Bathinda, Jul 16: A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised by some unidentified people at a public...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Amarnath Yatra: 6 pilgrims, 1 pony driver die in last 36 hours; death toll climbs to 49
16 July 2022 9:17 AM GMT

Srinagar, Jul 16: Six pilgrims and one pony driver died of natural causes during the Amarnath Yatra...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to 3rd party action
16 July 2022 7:06 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 16: Meta platforms, which include Facebook and Whatsapp, were found exposed to human...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India records 20,044 fresh Covid cases, 56 deaths in a day
16 July 2022 4:53 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 16: India's COVID-19 case tally rose by 20,044 in a day to reach 4,37,30,071 while...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Delhi Court grants bail to Alt News co-founder Zubair in 2018 tweet case
2022-07-15T18:30:56+05:30

New Delhi, July 15: A Delhi Court on Friday granted bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in a...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Pakistan blocks India's attempt for UNSC membership
15 July 2022 10:50 AM GMT

Islamabad, July 15: Pakistan has again blocked India's attempt to become a permanent member of the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Removing mangalsutra 'mental cruelty of highest order' towards husband: Madras HC
15 July 2022 9:38 AM GMT

CHENNAI, July 15: Removal of 'thali' (mangalsutra) by an estranged wife would amount to subjecting...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

JMM announces support for Murmu in upcoming Prez poll
15 July 2022 7:26 AM GMT

Ranchi, Jul 15: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Chief Shibu Soren on Thursday said his party will support NDA...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Delhi Police turn to Kareenas Poo role to warn about jumping red lights

New Delhi, July 17: Giving a sprinkle of humour to a serious message, Delhi Police took help of Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan's iconic character from the film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

A tweet from Delhi Police's official account shared a post highlighting those who drive fast and skip red lights, which can cause harm to others on road.

The video shows a speeding car running past a traffic light while it was red. As soon as it crosses the red light, Kareena's character, Poo, from the film appears on top of the red light.


She is heard saying the popular line: "Kon hai yeh jisne dobara mud ke mujhe ko nahi dekha.

The caption read: "Who's that traffic violator? Poo likes attention, so do the traffic lights! #RoadSafety #SaturdayVibes."

'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' released in 2001 and is directed by Karan Johar. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Hrithik Roshan. Rani Mukerji makes a special appearance in this film.

The film revolves around the story of an Indian family, which faces troubles and misunderstandings.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Rehabilitation of flood victims first priority, says new Cachar DC

Rehabilitation of flood victims first priority, says new Cachar DC

Silchar floods: District Cong honours unsung heroes

Silchar floods: District Cong honours unsung heroes

Four more people die of Japanese Encephalitis, toll rises to 23

Four more people die of Japanese Encephalitis, toll rises to 23

Similar Posts
It's a pomato! Scientists grow potato and tomato in one plant
17 July 2022 11:04 AM GMT

Varanasi, July 17: Potatoes and tomatoes are the almost essential ingredients of Indian cuisine, but...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India achieves historic milestone of 200 cr Covid vaccination mark
2022-07-17T14:08:56+05:30

New Delhi, July 17: India on Sunday reached the historic milestone of 200 crore mark in Covid-19...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Country's first transgender pilot still worried about flying high
17 July 2022 5:51 AM GMT

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 17: Adam Harry, India's first transgender pilot, is still worried about...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India reports 20,528 new Covid cases, 49 deaths
17 July 2022 5:13 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 17: India reported 20,528 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, which is a marginal...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Kashmiri Pandits welcome Hajis returning from Saudi Arabia, recite praises for Prophet
16 July 2022 11:35 AM GMT

Srinagar, Jul 16: In a heart-warming gesture, a group of Kashmiri Pandits on Saturday welcomed the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Mahatma Gandhi's statue vandalised in Punjab's Bathinda
16 July 2022 10:26 AM GMT

Bathinda, Jul 16: A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised by some unidentified people at a public...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Amarnath Yatra: 6 pilgrims, 1 pony driver die in last 36 hours; death toll climbs to 49
16 July 2022 9:17 AM GMT

Srinagar, Jul 16: Six pilgrims and one pony driver died of natural causes during the Amarnath Yatra...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to 3rd party action
16 July 2022 7:06 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 16: Meta platforms, which include Facebook and Whatsapp, were found exposed to human...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India records 20,044 fresh Covid cases, 56 deaths in a day
16 July 2022 4:53 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 16: India's COVID-19 case tally rose by 20,044 in a day to reach 4,37,30,071 while...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Delhi Court grants bail to Alt News co-founder Zubair in 2018 tweet case
2022-07-15T18:30:56+05:30

New Delhi, July 15: A Delhi Court on Friday granted bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in a...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Pakistan blocks India's attempt for UNSC membership
15 July 2022 10:50 AM GMT

Islamabad, July 15: Pakistan has again blocked India's attempt to become a permanent member of the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Removing mangalsutra 'mental cruelty of highest order' towards husband: Madras HC
15 July 2022 9:38 AM GMT

CHENNAI, July 15: Removal of 'thali' (mangalsutra) by an estranged wife would amount to subjecting...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

JMM announces support for Murmu in upcoming Prez poll
15 July 2022 7:26 AM GMT

Ranchi, Jul 15: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Chief Shibu Soren on Thursday said his party will support NDA...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X