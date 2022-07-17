Delhi Police turn to Kareena's 'Poo' role to warn about jumping red lights

New Delhi, July 17: Giving a sprinkle of humour to a serious message, Delhi Police took help of Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan's iconic character from the film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

A tweet from Delhi Police's official account shared a post highlighting those who drive fast and skip red lights, which can cause harm to others on road.

The video shows a speeding car running past a traffic light while it was red. As soon as it crosses the red light, Kareena's character, Poo, from the film appears on top of the red light.





Who's that traffic violator?



Poo likes attention, so do the traffic lights !#RoadSafety#SaturdayVibes pic.twitter.com/ZeCJfJigcb — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 16, 2022

She is heard saying the popular line: "Kon hai yeh jisne dobara mud ke mujhe ko nahi dekha.

The caption read: "Who's that traffic violator? Poo likes attention, so do the traffic lights! #RoadSafety #SaturdayVibes."

'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' released in 2001 and is directed by Karan Johar. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Hrithik Roshan. Rani Mukerji makes a special appearance in this film.

The film revolves around the story of an Indian family, which faces troubles and misunderstandings.