Delhi police nabs absconding life convict in Guwahati

Guwahati, Jun 16:A life-sentencing prisoner who had been out on parole for more than a year was arrested by the Delhi Police from Guwahati, Assam, on Sunday.

This case concerns a triple murder that occurred 16 years ago and was registered on April 19, 2008.



The accused, identified as Nitin Verma, aged 42, was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the court.



As per reports, on April 19, 2008, the police received information that around two to three people had been killed in Delhi's Palam Village.



The police filed a case in accordance with Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code at Dwarka Police Station.

