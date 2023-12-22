Delhi Police hold anti-terror mock drill ahead of RD celebrations

New Delhi, Dec 22: In view of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations, a planned anti-terror response exercise was executed in east Delhi, showcasing the seamless coordination among various agencies in the face of a simulated terrorist threat.

The mock scenario unfolded at Shaheed Raj Guru College in Vasundhara at around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, with a scripted police control room (PCR) call reporting a terrorist attack.

The situation involved the hostage-taking of students and office staff within the college premises, serving as a test of the city's preparedness for such emergencies, officials revealed.

Upon receiving the call, a rapid and well-coordinated response was triggered. Messages were swiftly dispatched to relevant agencies, including the Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), and Primary Counter Assault teams, including ATS and Special Staff of the east district police.

Within minutes of the simulated incident, a Command Post was established, and local staff from the East District Police were mobilised as the first responders.

Equipped with complete bulletproof jackets and firepower, these local teams played a crucial role in the response.

"One of our top priorities was to establish complete access control within minutes, cordoning off the incident site to prevent any further damage. All agencies responded with remarkable speed. The terrorist threat was confronted and neutralised by the team from North District," said an official overseeing the exercise.