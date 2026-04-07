Delhi Police find 34 missing people in 5-day special drive

New Delhi, April 7: The Delhi Police have successfully traced 34 missing persons, including several minors, during a five-day special operation titled 'Mission Safe Return,' conducted by the Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Outer District.

Given the sensitivity of the cases, most of which involved minors, the responsibility was assigned to the AHTU for focused and coordinated action. The special drive was launched on March 31 under the direct supervision of Vikram Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer District.

A dedicated team comprising Sub Inspector Sunil Kumar, ASI Sanjeev, ASI Jag Pravesh, ASI Mahender Singh, and Woman Constable Rinki was formed under the supervision of ACP Virender Dalal. The team adopted a mission-oriented approach, prioritising the swift tracing of missing individuals while maintaining close coordination at all operational levels.

During the intensive operation, the team carried out extensive field enquiries by interacting with parents, guardians, neighbours, friends, and colleagues of the missing persons. These efforts were supported by systematic local intelligence gathering and verification across multiple locations in Delhi.

The operation was conducted relentlessly over five days, with officers working round-the-clock. Advanced technical surveillance was also employed to track leads, analyse data, and identify movement patterns, significantly enhancing the efficiency of the search efforts.

As a result of sustained efforts, professional diligence, and precise coordination, the team successfully traced 34 missing persons and children from different parts of the city. Preliminary findings revealed that most of the individuals had left their homes due to minor family disputes and personal issues.

Officials highlighted that the operation reflects the police force’s commitment to public safety and community welfare. The rescued individuals have been reunited with their families after following due legal procedures.

Further necessary legal action in the respective cases is being carried out by the investigating officers of the concerned police stations.

--IANS



