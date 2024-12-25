Delhi Police busts gang facilitating illegal immigration of Bangladesh nationals

New Delhi, Dec 25: In a significant crackdown, Delhi Police on Tuesday dismantled a gang allegedly involved in facilitating the illegal immigration of Bangladesh nationals into India. The operation resulted in the arrest of 11 individuals, including four Bangladesh citizens, with the rest accused of forging official documents.

The breakthrough came during the investigation of a murder case in Sangam Vihar on October 21, where Sentu Seikh alias Raja was killed. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Ankit Chauhan, stated that the primary suspects, Bangladeshi nationals Midul Miyan alias Akash Ahmed and Fardeen Ahmed alias Abhi Ahmed, along with their wives, were apprehended and interrogated.

"During interrogation, it was revealed that the deceased, Sentu, often bullied the accused over minor disputes. Further probing exposed that the suspects had entered India illegally and had been residing in Sangam Vihar for years," said Chauhan.

The police recovered Bangladesh identity cards, including chip-based NID cards and birth certificates, from the accused. Additionally, they seized 21 Aadhaar cards, four voter ID cards, and eight PAN cards during a raid on the suspects' residence.

Investigations led to the arrest of Sahil Sehgal, who operated a computer center in Rohini Sector 5. Sehgal confessed to using a fake website, "Jantaprints.site," to generate counterfeit birth certificates, which were then used by an Aadhaar operator, Afroz, for creating fraudulent Aadhaar cards.

Further arrests included Ranjit, Afroz, Mohammad Chand, Saddam Hussain, Deepak Mishra, and Sonu Kumar, who collectively facilitated the operation through forged documents and illegal financial transactions.

The Delhi Police has intensified its investigation into the illegal immigration network, aiming to identify other potential accomplices and secure the borders against such activities