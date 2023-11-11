Delhi Police asks Meta to disclose URL of deep fake video featuring Rashmika Mandanna

Guwahati, Nov 11:The Delhi Police has reached out to Meta urging the disclosure of the URL linked to the 'deep fake' video featuring actress Rashmika Mandanna.

Following an FIR that was registered after the deep fake video went viral, the police also sought information on those who had shared the manipulated video on social media.

As per reports, the case was registered under sections 465 (forgery) and 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C and 66E of the Information Technology Act at the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations Unit of the Delhi Police’s Special Cell. The case is currently under investigation.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women has also taken notice, emphasising the need for action against those involved in creating the AI-assisted deep fake video that circulated widely last week, replacing Rashmika Mandanna's face in an original video of a British-Indian influencer.