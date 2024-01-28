Delhi: One dead, several injured as platform collapses during Mata Jagran

Guwahati, Jan 28: In a horrifying incident, a woman died and at least 17 people sustained injuries after a stage made of iron and wood collapsed at a Mata Jagran ceremony.

The incident unfolded at Kalkaji Mandir in Delhi on Saturday midnight.



According to reports, around 1500–1600 people gathered during the event.



It may be mentioned that the organisers were not granted permission to hold the event.



Following the incident, the crime team reached the scene and a case under sections 337, 304A, and 188 of the IPC was registered against the organisers.

