Delhi man swallows 39 coins, 37 magnets in misguided bodybuilding attempt

Guwahati, Feb 27: A resident of Delhi found himself in a precarious situation after swallowing 39 coins and 37 magnets, believing that the zinc content would contribute to his bodybuilding efforts.

As per reports, the man experienced persistent vomiting and abdominal pain, prompting him to seek medical help at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital.

Upon examination, doctors discovered radio-opaque shadows resembling coins and magnets in an X-ray of the man’s abdomen. A further scan through a CT scan revealed a substantial accumulation of coins and magnets, causing blockage in his intestines.

Meanwhile, the patient revealed that he thought ingesting coins with zinc content would enhance body building, and the magnets would help retain the coins in his intestine, aiding in zinc absorption.

Reports further revealed that the man underwent a two-hour surgery to remove the foreign objects from his body.

While speaking to media, Dr Tarun Mittal, senior consultant in laparoscopic, laser and general surgery at the hospital, cautioned against such misguided actions, emphasising the life-threatening risks associated with ingesting coins and magnets. Following the successful surgery, the patient was discharged after a week of post-surgery hospitalisation and is reported to be in good health now.